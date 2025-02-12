This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers have been unable to match their form from last season, which saw them finish on 87 points and reach the League One play-off final.

However, Steven Schumacher has been appointed as manager since Ian Evatt’s departure and he will be hoping to still guide the team to another top-six finish.

The 40-year-old has previously guided Plymouth Argyle to promotion to the Championship.

The Bolton owners will be hoping he can repeat that feat either this season or the next, with the Whites last competing at that level in 2019.

Bolton ownership claim

When asked to sum up the club’s owners in one word, FLW’s Bolton fan pundit Liam O’Meara chose "transformative".

He has credited Football Ventures with improving and modernising many aspects of the club, even if the ultimate goal of returning to the Championship hasn’t yet been achieved.

“In terms of the ownership group at Bolton Wanderers, and it is a group, I would go with transformative,” O’Meara told Football League World.

“From where we were when they took over the club, to where we are now — whilst arguably people could make the case in terms of league position, we’re yet to break into where we want to be, which is the Championship — the club is in an entirely different place.

“The stadium is cleaner, it’s more modernised in terms of its appearance, the crowds are vastly higher than they were pre-Covid under the last ownership.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of February 12th) Team P GD Pts 3 Wrexham 29 +18 55 4 Stockport County 31 +17 54 5 Charlton Athletic 30 +11 50 6 Huddersfield Town 29 +15 49 7 Leyton Orient 29 +18 47 8 Bolton Wanderers 30 +1 47

“And there’s a genuine good faith in which they operate with, which you can’t necessarily say for previous ownerships at Bolton Wanderers.

“And sometimes that can maybe lead to naivety when Evatt was let go, and I would use that word, probably held on too late there.

“But I think everything is done in a position of good faith, so: transformative.”

Bolton are currently eighth in the League One table, two points outside the play-off places.

Bolton owners are doing all the right thing

Football Ventures have been transparent with supporters since taking over, and have invested in improving the club both on and off the pitch.

While promotion to the Championship hasn’t been achieved yet, it is clear that this is their long-term ambition and work is being done to get over the line.

Losing the play-off final last year was a setback, and it has been an underwhelming campaign so far.

However, that’s just the nature of football, and all indications are that the owners want to rectify this, and the appointment of Schumacher is clearly a positive sign of this.