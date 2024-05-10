Highlights Bristol Rovers face a massive rebuilding task with many exits, requiring an inexperienced recruitment team to fill the squad.

New Director of Football George Friend and manager Matt Taylor aim to secure transfers: Joe Rafferty, Will Evans, Daniel Grimshaw, and Will Ferry could be good options.

Players like Jonson Clarke-Harris could be simple and popular deals to do.

It’s mostly been a story of exits so far for Bristol Rovers, as the Gas closed out the 2023-2024 season by seeing a mass exodus of players and staff leaving the club.

It will likely then make Bristol Rovers one of the busiest clubs during this summer's transfer window, and it will be somewhat of a baptism of fire for an inexperienced recruitment team only recently installed following the January transfer window.

New Director of Football George Friend, in only his first non-playing role, will have to lead a recruitment team needing to fill almost every position. He has, however, earned great respect from his long playing career in the EFL, which he’ll be hoping gives him an edge in recruiting players into the Rovers project.

Related Bristol Rovers set to battle for in-demand AFC Wimbledon star Ronan Curtis' future at AFC Wimbledon is yet to be decided, and Bristol Rovers are said to be keen on the Irishman

Team manager Matt Taylor will also want to ensure Rovers have sufficient cover going into pre-season should they suffer a repeat of the chronic injuries which contributed to them limping to a mid-table finish this campaign.

Below we’ll take a look at five players Bristol Rovers may see as realistic transfer targets.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Let’s just get this one out the way, shall we - It’s well documented that JCH was within seconds of a move to Bristol Rovers last summer but for an administration delay which meant his transfer was rejected by the EFL, and he remained with Peterborough United.

Now out of contract, Jonson Clarke-Harris will likely be in no shortage of offers and Rovers may well want to move on from this whole saga. However, it may also be the easiest – and savviest - deal the new recruitment team have land on their desks.

With family ties in Bristol and a firm fan favorite after his previous spell with the Gas, this signing would generally be well-received.

Will Evans

As the JCH transfer saga displayed, the Gas have had their work cut out in this area for the last few windows and with the departure of John Marquis, and the suspension of Chris Martin - should he accept his contract offer – this position will likely be one of the first to be attended to.

Will Evans is a player likely to draw attention from various places this summer after an impressive return of goals in League Two this season. The versatile centre-forward has bagged goals at almost every position he’s played, and he has played almost every position.

Still only 26, Evans has amassed a wealth of experience, starting his career as a teenager in the Welsh Premier and, while there, played in qualifying rounds for both the Europa League and Europa Conference League. Rovers have a successful record of plucking strikers from lower league clubs and seeing them go on to flourish, so this may well be a punt Rovers feel they can take.

Will Evans stats by position (L2 only) - As per transfermarkt Position Played Apps Goals Assists Centre-Forward 41 18 2 Left Midfield 12 - 1 Right Midfield 7 2 1 Right Winger 5 1 - Left-Back 2 1 - Left Winger 2 - - Attacking Midfielder 1 1 - Central Midfield 1 - -

Daniel Grimshaw

Goalkeeper is another position Rovers will likely prioritise this summer, with the Gas short of experience between the sticks. Jed Ward has shown to be more than capable at this level, but Gas manager Matt Taylor may well want to look for a keeper more established in League One.

Blackpool signed the 26-year-old goalkeeper on a free transfer in 2021, and he has proved to be a reliable shot-stopper for the Tangerines. With 34 clean sheets in 94 games for the Seasiders, Daniel Grimshaw looks like a strong pair of hands.

With that said, any transfer fee Rovers offer may be seen as pure profit and Blackpool may be persuaded to part with him.

A product of Manchester City’s academy, the emerging goalkeeper could provide Matt Taylor with a stable choice as number One.

Joe Rafferty

Having just been released by Portsmouth at the end of his contract, Joe Rafferty can play across the back four. Although Rovers have said that they are looking at reducing their average age, at 30, Rafferty could provide an experienced head as Rovers look to get their balance right. Rafferty may well be sought after by the teams coming down from the Championship, so it won't be easy to secure his signature, but he is one of those players who may be interested in the Gas' ambitious project.

Will Ferry

It wouldn’t be the biggest of upheavals for Will Ferry, who has just seen his contract expire with Rovers’ Westcountry rivals Cheltenham Town. Yet to accept a new deal from the Robins – Rovers may look to swoop in.

The Gas will be on the lookout for versatile options down the left, with the exits of Harvey Vale and Lewis Gordon, this summer. Ferry has shown to be a handy player for bagging a goal or two and can make himself hard to beat in defence.

Ferry won over the Cheltenham supporters with his performances, including earning himself the fans' vote for Player of the Month in April this year. He is a former Southampton Academy Player of the Year and has featured for the Republic of Ireland under 21’s.