As the January transfer window heads towards its final stages, Sheffield Wednesday may still be looking to complete a few deals to ensure that they give themselves the best chance of survival with just 18 league games remaining.

Under Danny Röhl, the Owls are six points from safety, but do have a game in hand on Huddersfield Town in 21st place.

This means that it's all to play for during the last few months of the season for Röhl's side and a good end to the January transfer window could go a long way in deciding whether the Owls stay up this season.

It's been a relatively quiet month for the Owls, having made just two loan signings. The club signed goalkeeper James Beadle on loan from Brighton, while they also brought in striker Ike Ugbo from Troyes, who spent the first-half of the season on loan at Cardiff.

In terms of outgoings, the club have let Tyreeq Bakinson join Charlton on loan, while Devis Vásquez and John Buckley have been recalled from their loan spells, meaning there's plenty of work to do ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Whilst incomings will be on the minds of supporters, it might be that TWO outgoing deals have to take place to trigger something:

​George Byers

Despite being a regular starter in the league this season, the Owls should look to sell midfielder George Byers prior to Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Byers has started 17 of Wednesday's league games this season and has made 22 Championship appearances in total. However, with the ex-Swansea man out of contract at the end of the season, it makes sense to sell him and to bring in some money that could be re-invested.

The midfielder has been subject to transfer interest from League One sides Blackpool and Barnsley in recent times, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 27-year-old is a popular player at Hillsborough but given his contract situation, it makes sense to cash in on him this month.

Wednesday are said to be happy to cash in on the midfielder this month, providing Danny Röhl is able to reinvest the funds into new signings.

However, the club is starting to run out of time, with the deadline looming.

Lee Gregory

35-year-old striker Lee Gregory has been the subject of interest from Derby County, according to The Sheffield Star.

Gregory is not the only Sheffield Wednesday striker that Derby have targeted this month, with the Rams also trying to sign Michael Smith, but it is believed that it will be a 'one or the other situation', instead of taking both players.

At 35-years-old and with limited game time during the first-half of the season, it makes sense for Wednesday to allow Gregory to join Derby on loan, providing the League One club make a considerable contribution to the striker's wages.

Röhl is keen to get players who aren't playing regularly off the wage bill this month and Gregory is one of those players.

Gregory has played just one minute of league football since the 25th October, and at 35-years-old it's probably the ideal time to let him leave the club.

Out of contract in the summer, a move would put Gregory in the shop window before becoming a free agent, and allow the club to save some money on his wages.