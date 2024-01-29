Highlights Norwich City's recent form has put them in contention for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Norwich City struggled for consistency earlier on this campaign, and languished in lower mid-table, which led to boss David Wagner's position being under threat.

But recent form has put the Canaries back in top-six contention, with two wins in their last three games, which both came against play-off rivals West Brom and Hull City.

Next, Wagner's men face sixth-placed Coventry City in a clash which could prove vital in the race for the top six as the Sky Blues currently occupy the final play-off spot, while the Canaries sit in ninth, just two points behind the play-offs.

The Canaries' activity in the last few days of the current transfer window could boost their chances of achieving their play-off aspirations, should they bolster their squad in key positions.

Meanwhile, it may also be key for the Norfolk outfit to sell some of their assets with the long term in mind.

These are the TWO transfers the Canaries must prioritise before the end of the transfer window:

Jonathan Varane

The recent departure of Adam Forshaw to Plymouth Argyle has left Wagner's men in need of more depth in the midfield area, while L'Equipe report that the Canaries have made an offer for Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane.

However, La Voz de Asturias, the outlet local to Varane's club, have reported that Sporting Gijon boss Miguel Angel Ramirez is not aware of any offers for Varane.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has made 13 appearances in Spain's second-tier, while Sporting Gijon sit fourth in La Liga 2, just two points behind the automatic promotion spots.

Although Forshaw struggled for first team minutes prior to his departure to the Pilgrims, the Canaries certainly need to plug the gap left behind by the former Leeds United man due to the growing importance of strength in depth as the business end of the Championship season approaches and the fixture list becomes unrelenting.

The Canaries should push to sign Varane in order to negate the tricky second-tier fixture schedule, although the former Lens man could take some time to adjust to English football.

Furthermore, as per Transfermarkt, the average age of the Canaries squad is 26.4, while the highest average age of Wagner's starting lineup so far this season was 30.3, so the addition of a 22-year-old would be a welcome one.

Przemyslaw Placheta

Placheta has struggled for first team minutes at the Canaries this season, appearing in just 16 of the club's 29 Championship fixtures, making just three starts.

The Poland international was also an unused substitute in the Canaries' FA Cup loss to Liverpool, and did not appear in either the original third round tie, or the third round replay with League One side Bristol Rovers.

Placheta's contract expires at the end of the season, so the Canaries should look to offload the winger before he is able to leave Carrow Road on a free transfer.

The Norwich Evening News recently revealed that Championship strugglers Rotherham United, as well as other second-tier clubs, are interested in Placheta.

The 25-year-old has not completed a full 90 minutes for the Canaries this season, so it is clear that he would be better off finding a new club.