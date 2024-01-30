Highlights Ipswich Town are currently in second place in the Championship, vying for promotion to the Premier League.

They have made three signings this window and should prioritise signing striker Sam Gallagher and left-back Marvin Johnson.

Gallagher would be a direct replacement for the injured George Hirst, while Johnson would provide crucial cover for Leif Davis.

Ipswich Town are having a brilliant season so far.

In their first season back in the Championship after four years away, the Tractor Boys are in the hunt for back-to-back promotions to the Premier League from League One.

Kieran McKenna’s side find themselves in the automatic promotion spots, currently sitting in second place. They are just one point ahead of Southampton in third and two clear of Leeds United in fourth.

Town have already made three signings this window to boost their promotion hopes, bringing in Ali Al-Hamadi, Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis.

The only major departure so far is Freddie Ladapo, who has joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

Here, we take a look at two transfers Ipswich must prioritise before the January transfer window closes.

Sam Gallagher

According to Alan Nixon, Ipswich have made an offer for Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher.

Ipswich have reportedly offered a three-year-deal, but have had two bids for Gallagher rejected - both amounting to £1 million and £1.5 million.

Gallagher’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but the club do hold the option to trigger an extension in his contract for another year.

Ipswich’s hunt for a striker this window has been well documented, following the season-ending injury to George Hirst and the departure of Ladapo.

Al-Hamadi has been brought in from AFC Wimbledon, but he can not be expected to be firing straight away, as he is jumping up two divisions from League Two.

Gallagher is an experienced striker at Championship level, and at 28, he is in his prime.

The former England U19 international has similar characteristics to George Hirst, as he is really strong in the air, he is keen to press and is willing to run in behind.

So he would be a good direct replacement for Hirst, and his potential arrival would take the pressure off of Al-Hamadi.

Marvin Johnson

According to Alex Crook, Ipswich had a £1 million offer for Sheffield Wednesday left-back Marvin Johnson rejected.

Johnson was frozen out of the Wednesday squad at the start of the season by their former manager Xisco Munoz, but new boss Danny Rohl has brought him back into the fold.

Since his return to the team, Johnson has become an integral part of the Owls’ squad. So far this season, he has three goals and two assists in 14 Championship games.

Able to play anywhere down the left-hand side, Johnson could be a decent backup option for Leif Davis.

Davis has arguably been Ipswich’s best player so far this season, boasting ten assists in 25 league games, with only Adam Armstrong of Southampton assisting more.

If the 24-year-old were to be injured, it could massively impact Ipswich, so bringing in cover on the left-hand side to rotate Davis a little and keep him fit could be key.

Johnson is a good option if you want someone to create chances from the left-hand side, and is a good ball carrier like Davis. At 33, he would more than likely be a short-term option, but his experience could be vital for Ipswich.