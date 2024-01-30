Highlights Bolton Wanderers must prioritise securing a deal for Bristol Rovers' Aaron Collins to bolster their strike force.

Collins is a prolific goalscorer at this level and would significantly improve Bolton's chances of promotion.

Bolton should consider moving on experienced striker Cameron Jerome to make room for a new signing.

The January transfer window has entered its final days before it slams shut until the summer, and teams like Bolton Wanderers will be keen to wrap up any last-minute business they wish to do.

The Trotters have been rather quiet in this transfer window, with just two additions coming through the door, and they are Nathanael Ogbeta and Calvin Ramsay from Swansea City and Liverpool, respectively.

However, that could change at any moment, as most clubs are still actively looking at ways of improving their squad right up until the deadline.

Bolton are in a tremendous position to seal promotion to the Championship this season, as they sit in second place, two points behind leaders Portsmouth with two games in hand.

League One table (As it stands January 30th Teams PL GD PTS 1 Portsmouth 29 19 59 2 Bolton Wanderers 27 24 57 3 Peterborough United 28 25 56 4 Derby County 29 24 56 5 Barnsley 28 20 52 6 Stevenage 27 14 49 7 Oxford United 28 12 49 8 Blackpool 29 13 46

So, Ian Evatt will be keen on making sure his squad is the best it can be as they seek to return to the second tier after a sustained period away.

Here we have decided to look at two transfers Bolton must prioritise between now and the end of the window…

Aaron Collins

It is quite clear that Bolton are looking to add another striker to their ranks before the close of the window on February 1st.

Most of this window has seen the talk about signing Blackburn’s Nial Ennis, but that seems like a deal that has stalled as of late.

Attention has now turned to Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins, with Evatt confirming that the club had seen a bid worth £600,000 rejected.

The Bolton boss has revealed that the club is weighing up what to do next, in terms of moving on to another target or bidding for the player once again.

But with the window about to close, Bolton need to prioritise getting a deal over the line for Collins, as he will drastically improve their strike force.

The Trotters already have some great options to choose from in attack, with players like Dion Charles and Victor Adeboyejo thriving at this level, but Collins would be another dimension.

The Bristol Rovers striker has scored 34 goals in his last 118 League appearances, making him a prolific goalscorer at this level. This season hasn’t been quite as good as previous campaigns, but the 26-year-old is still chipping in on the creative side and, therefore, would still be a very good addition for Bolton.

The Lancashire side will want to give themselves the best chance of promotion, and Collins would do just that, and if they end up in the Championship, they would already have a very exciting attacking line-up.

Cameron Jerome

As mentioned, Bolton are looking to bring in another forward before the close of the window, whether it be a loan signing or a permanent one.

The Trotters already have several players who can play up front in their squad, and it may mean that one or possibly two need to be moved out to make the squad a little lighter.

Therefore, Cameron Jerome could be someone the club looks to move on in the next couple of days. The 37-year-old joined the club in the January transfer window of last year, and the striker played 10 times in the league as Bolton reached the play-offs.

Jerome has continued to be used this season, featuring 15 times in League One, but none of those appearances have come as starts.

The experienced striker is very much down the pecking order when it comes to regular minutes, and adding a new striker to the mix is unlikely to see that improve.

Jerome is out of contract at the end of the season, so Bolton could either look to sell him for a small fee or loan him out for the rest of the campaign and then decide what to do about his contract in the summer.