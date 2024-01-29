Highlights Blackburn Rovers need to strengthen their defense, and a loan deal for Liverpool's Nat Phillips would be ideal. They face competition from Cardiff City.

Blackburn Rovers should prioritise signing Jerry Yates to improve their goal-scoring record. The striker has a proven record in the Championship.

Securing deals for Phillips and Yates would demonstrate Blackburn Rovers' ability to negotiate important signings and strengthen their squad.

With just a matter of days to go until the January transfer window closes, there is still plenty of work for Blackburn Rovers to do in the market.

So far, the Ewood Park have made three signings, with left-back Ben Chrisene and midfielder Yasin Ayari joining on loan from Aston Villa and Brighton respectively.

Meanwhile, centre-back Connor O'Riordan has joined on a permanent deal from Crewe Alexandra for an undisclosed fee.

In terms of outgoings, club captain Lewis Travis has signed for Ipswich Town on loan, while James Hill has been recalled from his loan at Ewood Park by parent club Bournemouth.

As a result, with Rovers having won just one of their last ten league games, it seems as though there is a considerable need to further strengthen the squad available to Jon Dahl Tomasson, before the transfer deadline on Thursday night.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two transfers Blackburn Rovers ought to be prioritising between now and then, right here.

Nat Phillips

Even with the signing of O'Riordan, a long-term injury to Hayden Carter, and the aforementioned return of Hill to Bournemouth, means Blackburn still need reinforcements in the centre of their defence.

Over the weekend, it was reported by journalist Alan Nixon that the club are closing in on a loan deal for Liverpool's Nat Phillips, who has the experience and top level pedigree to fill that void, and prove a reliable option to do so.

However, Nixon is now reporting that Blackburn's Championship rivals Cardiff City, are making a late move of their own for the 26-year-old, and may be making the stronger case to secure the signing of the Liverpool man.

Given the importance of another option in that position, it would be a big blow to Rovers to miss out on a player of his calibre, and arguably not a great look either, considering how close they appeared to be to getting a deal over the line.

As a result, you get the feeling that Blackburn need to work hard to ensure that Ewood Park still turns out to be Phillips' next destination, over the coming days.

Jerry Yates

At the other end of the pitch, goals from the centre forward position have been a problem for Blackburn this season, with their strikers finding the net just four times in the Championship during the current campaign.

That, therefore, is surely another area they ought to be looking to strengthen this month, and they have recently been linked with a move for Jerry Yates.

The 27-year-old would both add some of the experience that Blackburn need in their squad, and bring a proven record of scoring goals in the Championship - from his time with Blackpool and current club Swansea City - to Ewood Park.

It is suggested that the Lancashire club are keen to sign Yates on loan, while Swansea would prefer to sell him, meaning that securing a deal for the striker, would also speak well to Blackburn Rovers' ability to negotiate some important signings, so this is another you imagine they ought to be putting plenty of work into completing, over the final few days of the transfer window.