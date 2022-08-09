Transfers at Cardiff City: Will they sign anyone before September 1st? Do they need to add? Could anyone leave?

It has been a busy transfer window for Cardiff City so far with Steve Morison wasting no time in looking to add to his squad and the early stages would suggest that he has done a pretty decent job.

The Bluebirds are off of the mark this season with one win and one loss from their first two games of the league campaign, and they will hope that they are going to be able to notch a few more positive results in the weeks ahead rather than losses.

Indeed, last season’s struggles will remain clear in their mind and so they’ll want to avoid that, with there still being time for them to add to the squad if they wish.

Here, we assess the state of play in the Welsh capital:

Will they sign anyone before September 1st?

You would not be surprised, despite their busy summer so far.

Steve Morison said to Wales Online recently:

“We are looking for all types of players that can make us better. I’m really happy with that signing (Kion Etete). We will see what happens going forward.”

Clearly, if there is business to be done Cardiff will do it.

Do they need to add?

You’d argue it is not urgent given the business they have already done this summer but another new striker might be something Morison wants to look into.

As per Wales Online, ‘another striker will surely be a consideration,’ but the report and Morison do not reveal any names that are on the club’s radar.

Time will tell if they go for another swoop.

Could anyone leave?

Fans will hope that key players are going to remain, especially now the season is underway, but they have some talented footballers in the squad that are still going to be linked away.

According to Football Insider, Cardiff City have rejected a £2.5million Burnley bid for forward Isaak Davies, for example, and so there is interest in some of their talent as we approach the deadline.

Cardiff will be looking forward to the window shutting in this regard, then.