Transfers at Burnley: Will they sign anyone before September 1st? Do they need to add? Could anyone leave?

Burnley have began their Championship campaign in a very positive manner so far under Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets have bolstered their squad with ten signings, that has given the Belgian a very fresh-looking group compared to the one that was relegated from the top-flight last season.

Burnley put in a classy display to win 1-0 at Huddersfield Town in the EFL’s curtain raising fixture, and performed well to pick up a 1-1 draw at home to Luton Town last time out.

With Norwich City and Middlesbrough in particular, starting slowly having been fancied to be right up there in pre-season, the Clarets have an opportunity to become early season pace-setters if they build on a promising first two displays under Kompany.

Will they sign anyone before September 1st?

There are a few players on the radar of the Clarets at the moment, as Kompany and the recruitment team look to put the finishing touches on the squad.

The club’s pursuit of Sporting CP’s Jovane Cabral seems far from the over and the Clarets are preparing another bid for the 24-year-old according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

Konrad de la Fuente is another target as Burnley try to bolster attacking areas, as per Giannis Chorianopoulos, aiming to replace Maxwel Cornet.

The club are also assessing the potential of former Everton defender Sebastian Kristensen, with the Dane under close consideration as per LancsLive.

Do they need to add?

Burnley do look well-set if there are no further outgoings, but in seeing the opportunity to bounce straight back to the Premier League, more business will likely take place.

Another centre back could be a decent addition to the depth chart due to the inexperience of CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally.

Another winger is clearly being prioritised and with Dara Costelloe and Manuel Benson the only natural wide players fit at the moment, it would be a surprise not to see further reinforcements arrive.

Potentially another striker could also be added, to take some of the burden off of the shoulders of Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez and versatile forward Scott Twine.

Could anyone leave?

It is certainly a strong possibility.

Adam Phillips seems unlikely to earn many league starts this season and if the depth is sufficient for Kompany to send him out on loan he may take it up, while it would not be a surprise to see some Premier League interest in the likes of Josh Brownhill and Charlie Taylor.

Matt Lowton has also not yet been involved in a competitive capacity this season, the 33-year-old may be offloaded if possible to free up some wages towards the end of the window.

All the high profiles exits at Turf Moor since relegation though, appear to have taken place by this point.