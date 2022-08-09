Transfers at Bristol City: Will they sign anyone before September 1st? Do they need to add? Could anyone leave?

After a strong start to the summer, things have gone fairly quiet for Bristol City when it comes to new arrivals.

Kal Naismith, Mark Sykes, Kane Wilson, and Stefan Bajic all arrived on free transfers in late June or early July but there have been no new signings since.

The Robins have endured a tough start to the 2022/23 Championship season, losing their first two games, and are running out of time to add to their squad.

The transfer window closes on 1st September so we’ve taken a closer look at the situation at Ashton Gate as the deadline nears…

Will they sign anyone before September 1st?

City have been hamstrung financially this summer but it would not be a surprise to see them make at least one more addition before the end of the window.

Bristol World has revealed that the Robins are now looking to use the loan market to strengthen their squad and are working on several deals ahead of the deadline.

How many of those come to fruition remains to be seen but we know that Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson, who has been linked, will not be leaving the Premier League club in the current window.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Bristol City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ashton Gate? Won 2-0 Won 3-0 Won 4-0 Won 5-0

Do they need to add?

Matty James’ injury in the warmup against Sunderland was a reminder that more depth needs to be added in central midfield.

James, Joe Williams and Andy King all had injury problems last season so Nigel Pearson could do with at least one more option in the centre of the park – with Han-Noah Massengo and Alex Scott his other senior central midfielders.

Even after Naismith joined and Timm Klose signed a new deal, the Robins have been linked with multiple new centre-backs this summer as they look to shore things up defensively.

No new addition has arrived in that position yet but it is likely an area that City will look to strengthen.

It would not be a huge surprise to see the South West club sign a new forward either, though with Nahki Wells and Tommy Conway as cover for Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin and Andi Weimann, a new addition in that area may hinge on Wells’ potential departure.

Could anyone leave?

Massengo seems the prime candidate to depart but City owner Steve Lansdown indicated on the weekend that they’d not received any offers for him.

The Frenchman is out of contract next summer and hasn’t signed a new deal despite an offer being on the table since January – with Pearson suggesting that may mean he is little more than a bit-part player this term.

City’s preference would likely be to cash in and avoid seeing him leave as a free agent next summer but with no offers made, their hands are tied.

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that the club were open to offers for Zak Vyner. He has started the first two games of the new season but has struggled at times, which suggests his future may hinge on whether a new centre-back comes in.

Another that has been linked with the exit door is Wells. The 32-year-old striker is one of the highest earners at the club but has barely featured this season – hinting at his place in the pecking order.

Wells was linked with a move to Preston North End earlier in the summer but that all seems to have gone quiet. Even so, it would not be a surprise to see him depart late in the window.

Bournemouth were reported to be keen on goalkeeper and captain Dan Bentley, who is another player in the final year of his deal, but they have now signed Neto from Barcelona, which may have ended their pursuit.

City may feel they have to consider any offers for Bentley due to his contract situation and the same can be said for defender Tomas Kalas, who is also in the final 12 months of his Ashton Gate deal.

Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo were both been linked with Premier League clubs earlier in the window but things have gone quiet on that front.