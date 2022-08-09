Transfers at Blackpool FC: Will they sign anyone before September 1st? Do they need to add? Could anyone leave?

Following a quiet start to the summer transfer window, Blackpool have managed to bolster their squad by securing the services of some fresh faces in recent weeks.

Rhys Williams, Lewis Fiorini, Theo Corbeanu and Charlie Patino have all joined the Seasiders on loan.

Dominic Thompson meanwhile has secured a permanent move to Bloomfield Road.

With the transfer window set to remain open until the start of September, it will be interesting to see whether Blackpool opt to engage in some more transfer activity in the coming weeks.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the prospects of the Seasiders making moves in terms of incomings and assess whether any of the current members of their squad could leave…

Will they sign anyone before September 1st?

As revealed exclusively by Football League World earlier today, Blackpool are eyeing a move for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser.

Barlaser’s current deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and thus the Seasiders could opt to test Rotherham’s resolve by submitting an offer for him.

During the previous campaign, the 25-year-old helped Rotherham secure promotion to the Championship by providing 16 direct goal contributions in 44 league appearances.

Another player who Blackpool are interested in signing is Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

A report from The Star yesterday revealed that the Seasiders’ latest bid has been rejected by the Owls.

It is understood that Blackpool offered just under £1m for Dele-Bashiru.

Do they need to add?

In order to move forward as a club in the Championship this season, it could be argued that Blackpool do need to add to their squad in the coming weeks.

Seasiders head coach Michael Appleton recently admitted in an interview with Lancs Live that achieving success in the transfer market will play a key role in whether the Seasiders are able to compete at this level.

By nailing his recruitment, Appleton could potentially guide Blackpool to a relative amount of success in the second-tier during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Could anyone leave?

Appleton recently revealed that the club could part ways with some players before the window closes.

One of the individuals who has been linked with a move away from Blackpool is Shayne Lavery.

According to Football Insider, Millwall are in advanced talks to sign Lavery from the Seasiders.

After scoring eight goals in 37 league appearances for Blackpool during the previous term, the forward has been utilised as a substitute on two occasions this season.

Richard Keogh is also being linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road.

According to The Gazette, the defender is closing in on sealing a permanent switch to League One outfit Ipswich Town.

It is understood that Keogh has been offered a two-year deal by the Blues.