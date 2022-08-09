Transfers at Blackburn Rovers: Will they sign anyone before September 1st? Do they need to add? Could anyone leave?

There are still up to three weeks remaining in the transfer window for Blackburn Rovers to get their business dealings completed.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has arrived as the new manager of the club and has gotten off to a flying start in charge of the Championship club.

Rovers are the only side in the second division with a 100 per cent record after the two opening fixtures.

Victories over QPR and Swansea City have seen reason for optimism grow at Ewood Park.

But there could yet still be additions made as the club looks to strengthen their side before the September 1 deadline day.

Here we take a look at their possible transfer deals in the closing stage of the summer window…

Will they sign anyone before September 1st?

Blackburn are in the market for a centre back as the club looks to replace the absence of Darragh Lenihan.

The defender departed following the conclusion of his contract during this summer, as he now competes for Middlesbrough.

Rovers are yet to replace him in the side, but it looks like Jan Paul van Hecke will not be arriving in that role from Brighton.

Graham Potter has hinted that the 22-year old will have a place in his squad this season, all but shutting the door on a return to Ewood Park.

It is also unlikely that the Lancashire club makes a move for Sepp van den Berg, with rivals Burnley more closely linked with the Liverpool youngster.

Do they need to add?

The likes of Callum Brittain, Sammie Szmodics and Tyler Morton have already arrived at the club this summer.

But another defensive option for Tomasson to choose from in his squad wouldn’t go amiss.

The team lost Lenihan and van Hecke from their squad over the summer and neither have yet to be replaced by the club.

That has left the team a little light in the centre of defence, and any kind of injury crisis could leave Blackburn struggling for options.

Otherwise, any other incomings may depend on potential outgoings.

Could anyone leave?

The most obvious candidate for a departure at Rovers is star man Ben Brereton Diaz, who got his goal scoring tally up and running for this season in the 3-0 win over Swansea.

The Chile international has been linked with a move to the Premier League or abroad with Sevilla.

Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals last season as the team finished 8th in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

But with only 12 months remaining on his current contract, Rovers now risk losing him for a free next summer unless they sanction a sale or come to a contract extension agreement.

If anyone is a prime candidate to depart the club in the coming weeks, then the striker fits the bill perfectly.