Highlights Helder Costa is expected to leave Leeds United on a free transfer if he doesn't secure a move away in the coming days.

Leeds has an abundance of options out wide, making Costa surplus to requirements.

If no other move materializes, Leeds and Costa are expected to reach an agreement to terminate his contract, making him a free agent.

Helder Costa to leave Leeds United

The winger joined from Wolves in 2019, but he has struggled to find his best form for the Whites, even though he has made over 70 appearances for the club.

However, it has been apparent all summer that Costa had no future at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke confirming the player wants to go, whilst Leeds are stacked for options out wide.

There had been an expectation that Costa would have moved on by now, but it hasn’t happened, with the window in England having shut on Friday.

Costa had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but that also didn’t come to fruition, with their window shutting at 10pm on September 7.

Some windows across the globe remain open, including Greece and Qatar, so there is still time for Leeds to agree a deal for the player, which wouldn’t be a problem.

Should that not happen though, Costa will still be leaving, as the Yorkshire Evening Post stated that the two parties are expected to reach an agreement over terminating the contract of the 29-year-old.

“If a move to the likes of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia and Qatar does not materialise this month then Leeds are expected to come to terms with Costa on a severance deal that will make him a free agent, bringing to an end a four-year stint.”

How much would that cost Leeds?

Obviously, Costa is entitled to pick up the money he is owed for the rest of his contract, but pleasingly for Leeds the Angola international’s deal does expire at the end of the season.

That should avoid any real issues in terms of agreeing terms, so it would be relatively straightforward considering Costa wants to go, and Leeds don’t want the player.

Would this be the right decision by Leeds?

In a word, yes. The brutal reality is that Costa is nowhere near the first-team, and he hasn’t been part of Farke’s plans in pre-season.

The player spent the previous campaign with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, and it seems as though he has mentally checked out of Leeds, knowing a departure was inevitable this summer at some point.

Given the number of options Leeds have out wide, they wouldn’t have needed Costa this season.

What next for Leeds United?

Farke will have been delighted that the window has shut, because there had been so much speculation surrounding plenty of the Whites squad all summer, and it has been distracting.

That has impacted the team as well, with Leeds picking up just six points from their first five games.

Now, they can concentrate on football, and it’s about getting results quickly as they look to climb the table.

Leeds are back in action on September 17 when they make the trip to the capital to take on Millwall, in what has been a tough ground for the club over the years.