Transfer update shared as West Brom missed out on Rangers target in summer window

West Brom were among a host of clubs interested in signing Hertha Berlin forward Davie Selke in the summer.

The 27-year-old scored four goals in 25 Bundesliga games last season and there was plenty of speculation surrounding his future in the previous transfer window.

And, in an update on Selke, German media outlet Bild have confirmed that Albion were rivalling the likes of Rangers, Basel and FC Copenhagen in trying do a deal for the attacker.

However, whilst nothing happened ahead of the deadline, the report does state that there is an expectation that Selke will leave in one of the next two windows, so it remains to be seen whether any of those clubs rekindle their interest.

Selke has had a disappointing campaign so far, making just five appearances, with his only start coming on the opening day and he is currently out with an injury.

Steve Bruce did strengthen his attacking options before the deadline with the addition of Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford City, and he has scored two goals in three games since signing.

The verdict

This would’ve been a good signing for Albion had they got it over the line, as you can tell by the clubs interested, who are all playing in Europe this season, that Selke is a good player.

Bringing in a striker was the priority after Daryl Dike’s injury, so you would’ve expected the Baggies to look at several options.

Whilst Thomas-Asante’s arrival has reduced the need to get another number nine, some fans would still like a striker through the door in January, so it will be interesting to see if anything happens in January.

