Transfer update shared as Preston plot ambitious move for Manchester United player

Preston are keen on signing Alvaro Fernandez from Manchester United on loan, although they face competition to land the player.

The left-back was pictured at Deepdale this afternoon as Ryan Lowe’s side take on Leicester City ahead of the Championship season starting next week.

With the 19-year-old at the game, many took this to mean that the deal is at an advanced stage. However, the Manchester Evening News have confirmed that whilst North End are firmly in the hunt to sign Fernandez, they are by no means the only team, with some Premier League sides also monitoring him.

The update adds that United are fully prepared to let the player go after signing Tyrell Malacia to strengthen their options at left-back, which is why Fernandez didn’t go on tour with Erik Ten Hag’s side, so a move will happen in the coming days or weeks.

Lowe has already made it clear that he is working on getting more deals done ahead of the opener at Wigan Athletic next weekend after what he described as a ‘tough’ window so far.

The verdict

The fact Fernandez is at the game understandably made people think that a deal was at a very advanced stage, so this isn’t the hugely positive update that some Preston fans would’ve been hoping for.

Nevertheless, they’re clearly trying to get this over the line and the fact Fernandez is there to talk to key figures at the club shows he has an interest in joining.

So, they will hope for further developments in the coming days and it would be a good bit of business if they could get it finalised.

