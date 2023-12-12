Highlights Premier League clubs interested in Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, but he is expected to stay with the club for the rest of the season.

Hackney has impressed with his technical ability and has the potential for a great career.

Hackney's contract with Middlesbrough runs until 2027, giving the club leverage in negotiations and the ability to command a high transfer fee.

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is attracting interest from some elite clubs in the Premier League, but he is expected to remain with the Teesside outfit for the rest of the season.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City tracking Hayden Hackney

The England U21 international has been brilliant since establishing himself in the Boro side in the past 12 months or so, starring as they reached the play-offs in the previous campaign.

Hackney has impressed with his technical ability, and, at 21, there is a feeling that he can go on to have a fantastic career in the game.

And, according to the Daily Mail, several of the top Premier League clubs have been sending figures to watch him in recent weeks, although there is a feeling he will see the campaign out with Boro, even if offers may be forthcoming.

“Scouts from both Manchester clubs, Tottenham and Liverpool are watching Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney - but with the expectation he will leave in the summer rather than January.

Related Middlesbrough v Hull: Sky Sports pundit predicts 1-goal game between Boro and Tigers Both sides are coming off the back of a defeat at the weekend, and David Prutton believes there won't be much in the contest

“The 21-year-old has interest from lower down the top-flight and it is thought some clubs, such as Nottingham Forest could test Boro’s resolve in the New Year. However, we understand the player would prefer to remain at the Riverside Stadium until the end of the season, when offers are almost certain to arrive.

“Mail Sport has been made aware of the talent-spotters in attendance at Boro matches in recent months, and Tottenham are among those most interested in Hackney.

“They were even represented during his last game at Bristol City at the end of last month, before Hackney picked up a hamstring strain from which he will return in the next seven days. Interestingly, some of those top six clubs have not watched the team during his absence.”

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Middlesbrough have Hayden Hackney on a long-term contract

Hackney is enjoying his time at Middlesbrough, and despite speculation in the past, he committed his future to the club by signing a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

Therefore, Boro are in a great position when it comes to negotiations, and they will be able to command a huge fee when they do decide to cash in.

Working under Carrick has been great for Hackney’s development, and he will be focused on reaching the top-flight with Boro, but, if that doesn’t happen, it’s going to take a big fee to prise him from the Riverside Stadium.

Hayden Hackney to stick with Middlesbrough

Of course, we know that players can push for moves, and if Hackney did want to go, it would change the dynamic significantly.

But, perhaps the most pleasing aspect of this update for Boro is that it states the youngster wants to remain with Boro for the rest of the campaign.

After a slow start, Carrick’s men have improved considerably over the past few months, and they’re now firmly in the hunt for a top six finish. So, their ambition is clear, and they will hope that Hackney can play his part in helping the side to promotion this season.