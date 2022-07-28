Transfer update shared as European clubs consider move for Watford player

There is interest from Serie A in Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, but the €35m fee the Hornets are demanding for the winger is preventing any move.

The Senegal international joined Watford a few years ago in a deal that could eventually be worth £40m, making him their most expensive transfer of all time.

Sarr has generally impressed since, even if the previous campaign was tough for him, so it’s no surprise that there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the 24-year-old as the Hornets were relegated to the Championship again.

And, according to reporter Sébastien Denis, as quoted by GFFN, the price tag is proving an obstacle to any deal happening in the current window.

The update states that Watford want around €35m before they consider cashing in on the player, with that amount far too much for the interested Italian sides.

However, the journalist does say that there is a belief among those clubs that Watford will consider dropping the valuation as the transfer window progresses.

The quick winger could be involved as Watford take on Sheffield United on Monday evening.

The verdict

With Sarr having two years left on his deal at Vicarage Road, the Hornets aren’t in a desperate situation and you can understand why they are keen to recoup as much money as possible.

Of course, that will be difficult though and as a Championship club and it’s clearly an issue to the interested clubs at the moment.

So, you would think more talks need to take place and it will be interesting to see how it does play out, with Edwards surely wanting this sorted as quickly as possible.

