Transfer update shared as Championship clubs to rival top-flight sides in pursuit of Celtic man

Celtic’s Georgios Giakoumakis is attracting interest from England, with clubs in the Championship monitoring the striker.

The Greek international joined the Glasgow giants last summer and whilst he had fitness issues initially, the 27-year-old became a key figure for Ange Postecoglou’s side as they won the title, scoring 13 goals in 21 games.

As well as his impressive goal record, Giakoumakis shone with his all-round play, whilst he has continued that into the current campaign, scoring twice in the first four games, despite only coming on from the bench.

And, such form has caught the eye, with reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos revealing that several clubs are keeping tabs on the big striker, although a move this month will be ‘difficult’.

“Clubs from Premier League and Championship are scouting Giakoumakis since January 2022. But, seems difficult to make an offer during this transfer period for Greece international and Celtic striker.”

With Postecoglou’s side in the Champions League this season, it’s sure to take a huge fee to convince Celtic to cash in on the former VVV-Venlo man.

The verdict

In truth, it would be a huge shock if any Championship side signed Giakoumakis as he is involved regularly for Celtic and the appeal of competing for titles and playing against the best in Europe in the Champions League is going to appeal to the player.

Nevertheless, you can see why clubs are keen, because he has shown real quality since moving to Glasgow and he was the top scorer in the Eredivisie prior to moving to Parkhead.

So, whilst a move this month seems unlikely, Giakoumakis could come to England one day, but you would expect it will be to a Premier League outfit if it happens.

