Transfer update reveals firm Middlesbrough stance amid Premier League interest in £10m-rated starlet

Middlesbrough will not entertain offers from Newcastle United for Hayden Coulson, according to Teesside Live.

Reports from The Sun on Sunday (8/3/20, page 59) claimed that the Premier League side were plotting a summer move for the left-sided player who has been a revelation for Middlesbrough.

Coulson has made 23 appearances for Jonathan Woodgate’s side since bursting onto the scene in pre-season last term and has very much established himself as a key part of the Middlesbrough team.

That has led to reports that Steve Bruce’s side are weighing up a £10million move for the Gateshead-born wing-back – an amount which isn’t deemed to be enough to get a deal done.

A new generation of young players are expected to be the core of Woodgate’s side going into next season with Hayden Coulson very much thought to be a central part of those plans.

That means that the liklihood of Middlesbrough agreeing to let him go are very slim indeed.

The verdict

Middlesbrough fans will be relieved to hear a firm stance over Hayden Coulson.

The left-sided player has arguably been their best player in recent weeks as his high energy and lung-busting runs have gone a long way to getting the season back on track.

A move to the Premier League would surely be appealing for the 21-year-old, but you can understand why the Teessiders won’t want to do business.

If they can keep hold of Coulson it will be a huge boost.