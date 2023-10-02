Highlights Stoke City loanee Sead Haksabanovic is open to a permanent move away from Celtic during the January transfer window.

Haksabanovic has performed well for Stoke so far, with one goal and one assist in four league appearances.

It's uncertain whether Haksabanovic will remain at Stoke beyond January, with the player's stance in mind.

Stoke City loanee Sead Haksabanovic is open to making a permanent move away from Scottish Premiership side Celtic during the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Montenegro international is currently plying his trade for the Potters, who could make the 24-year-old a key part of their plans for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign after signing him on a season-long loan.

He was just one of many players who arrived at the bet365 Stadium over the summer, with the club rebuilding their squad in their quest to transform themselves from a midtable side to one that's capable of competing for a return to the Premier League.

But things aren't quite going to plan for the Staffordshire outfit thus far.

How has Sead Haksabanovic performed at Stoke City so far?

The winger has recorded one goal and one assist in four league appearances so far and whilst it's difficult to make a judgement on him at this point, that's not a bad record.

Already managing to get on the scoresheet for Neil's side, that will give him plenty of confidence to go on and add to that tally, with the 24-year-old grabbing his first Stoke goal during Saturday's game at Bristol City.

That goal proved to be crucial in the end, with the Potters coming out 3-2 winners in that game.

Could Sead Haksabanovic leave Stoke City before the summer?

After holding talks with officials at Celtic, he decided to push for a move away and was successful in his aim, with the Montenegro international joining Stoke on a season-long loan deal.

However, it's unclear whether he will remain at the bet365 Stadium beyond January, with the player open to securing a permanent switch away from the Scottish Premiership side during the winter window or next summer.

If he moves on next summer, that won't affect Neil's side, but it's currently unclear whether Brendan Rodgers' side can recall him in January and sell him permanently to another team.

If that's the case, it's unclear whether Stoke would be able to come out on top in this race to recruit him for the long term.

Should Stoke City seal a permanent move for Sead Haksabanovic?

It's too early to make a judgement on that at this stage.

However, he's the type of player that the Potters should be looking to bring in on a full-time basis.

At 24 and with plenty to prove after failing to establish himself as a regular starter in the Scottish Premiership, he will be hungry to make his mark in England and that sort of hunger is exactly what Stoke need.

The winger has certainly looked a real threat at times but with his contract at his parent club not expiring until 2027, you have to question whether Stoke will be able to afford him.

They may have sold Harry Souttar in January - but they still need to watch their spending as they look to continue abiding by financial rules.

And the fact they only brought him in on a temporary basis potentially suggests that they may not be able to afford him, with Celtic in a strong position at the negotiating table and able to demand a sizeable fee for him, especially if he shines in Staffordshire.