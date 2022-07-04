Transfer update revealed on Reading FC’s pursuit of former Republic of Ireland international

Championship outfit Reading are still locked in negotiations with former Southampton striker Shane Long at this stage, according to a Twitter update from journalist Courtney Friday.

The 35-year-old is currently a free agent following his departure on the expiration of his contract at St Mary’s, enabling the Royals to swoop in and try to secure a return for their former star forward.

Paul Ince’s side are limited in what they can do in the transfer market this summer in terms of incoming business – currently unable to fork out on transfer fees even if they cash in on one of their best assets in Lucas Joao.

Even without Joao and George Puscas’ potential departures, they are in real need of addressing their forward department with the Berkshire side unable to replace Andy Carroll after seeing the former England international leave for West Bromwich Albion in January.

They were left with even less depth when Puscas secured a move away to Serie B side Pisa during the same month, though he is currently scheduled to return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium before the start of the season.

Another man that could come in and provide depth is Long, who is believed to be keen on returning to Berkshire after enjoying a successful six-year spell at the club earlier on in his career.

The club are also taking a look at another free agent in Connor Wickham, who played in Saturday’s friendly against Colchester United and is currently available after being released by League One side MK Dons this summer.

The Verdict:

The Irishman may be 35 – but Long could potentially be an effective option for Ince’s side as he possibly prepares to take the step down the second tier and he will be keen to be just as effective next season as he was during his first spell.

They are in desperate need of more options in the forward department and the arrival of Shane Long means they can still recruit four more loanees for their matchday squad, which is a bonus considering the number of players they still need to recruit between now and the end of the summer.

Taking a punt on the former Republic of Ireland international, who isn’t likely to demand a huge wage, is something worth doing because he won’t be relied on to be a regular starter with Joao still available as an option.

From Long’s point of view, this is also an ideal move because it isn’t as though he needs to move his family across the country if he did make a return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Already being accustomed to the club and the local area, it shouldn’t take him too long to settle in and that can only be a good thing considering Ince needs his side to gel together as quickly as possible going into the new campaign.