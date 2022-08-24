Transfer update revealed on Burnley’s pursuit of 21-year-old

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes Metz striker Georges Mikautadze could be out of their price range at this stage, speaking to Lancs Live.

The Georgian was reportedly the subject of a €2.5m offer from the Clarets with the relegated outfit looking to strengthen their forward department – but that bid has seemingly been unsuccessful – providing them with a blow going into the latter stages of the window.

Lancs Live believes it will take an offer of around £4.2m, around double what they offered, to take him away from the French second-tier side, a price tag they may be able to match with several key players leaving the club in recent months.

Although they were unable to generate any revenue for the likes of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, they did manage to bring in a considerable amount of money for Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet.

They have also not been afraid to spend because of this, forking out transfer fees for 10 players this summer but are still likely to make a considerable profit considering how much revenue they generated from outgoings.

The Clarets do need to adjust to the financial conditions of the second tier though amid their previous financial worries – and Kompany believes they may not be able to afford Mikautadze.

The Belgian said: “It is a difficult one. There are some players that are out of our range financially. For us it is a player who is probably out of our range.”

The Verdict:

Considering they already have Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez at their disposal, having a younger option could be beneficial for the Clarets to provide a nice mix of youth and experience in the forward department.

He may also be a better option than Liam Delap who would have only come in on loan – and could be a prolific scorer for the Clarets after recording nine goals in the Belgian top tier last season.

Also returning to France and making a good start to 2022/23, he has shown he can step up to the plate and be a force in different countries and this can only bode well for Kompany’s side if they do manage to secure an agreement for him.

You would also think it wouldn’t be a huge task to get a work permit for him, so this is a deal they could probably pull off if they are willing to pay the amount needed to lure him to Turf Moor.

However, the second-tier side shouldn’t be forced into paying a high amount for his services even though they should still have a decent amount of transfer funds at their disposal.