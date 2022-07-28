Transfer update revealed on Brentford, Leeds United and Leicester City’s interest in Sheffield United key man

Premier League trio Brentford, Leeds United and Leicester City are yet to make contact with Sheffield United regarding the services of Sander Berge, according to an update from The Star.

The 24-year-old was the subject of considerable interest from sides in England and Italy last year but with Covid ruling out the possibility of him making a late-summer move and injury problems coming back to haunt the Norwegian, there didn’t seem to be a similar level of interest in him during January.

However, the midfielder has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Blades since February and contributed six goals and four assists to their cause in 33 league appearances during 2021/22.

With this, he was able to put himself in the shop window during the latter stages of the season – and his representatives are thought to be pushing for a move away for the midfielder on the 24-year-old’s behalf following United’s failure to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Bees, the Whites and the Foxes are three sides that have been linked with a move for Berge – but they are yet to initiate contact with officials at Bramall Lane at this stage.

Belgian outfit Club Brugge are also believed to be interested in taking him away from South Yorkshire – but according to The Star – they are unlikely to be able to meet Paul Heckingbottom’s side’s financial demands.

The Verdict:

Considering the 24-year-old spent last season in the second tier, it may take him some time to adapt to the top tier and this is one potential downside for any side that want to recruit him.

However, he does have top-tier experience under his belt and has the quality to be a real asset at the top level once again, with the Norwegian able to be a long-term player for any team that signs him considering his age.

It would be difficult to see any side paying out anywhere near the £22m the Blades forked out to lure him to bring him to Bramall Lane though, let alone his sizeable £35m release clause.

If a deal is to be struck, the Blades may need to drop their price tag to well below £20m and though that may be crushing for them, it would be even more of a blow to lose him for less next year or for nothing when his contract expires in 2024.

He’s unlikely to sign a new deal whilst United are in the second tier, so this window is probably their greatest chance of getting the best possible fee for the midfielder.