Transfer update provided on Sunderland’s interest in Manchester City player amid Middlesbrough links

Sunderland remain interested in striking a deal for Manchester City winger Marlos Moreno but are yet to step up their pursuit of him, according to an update from the Northern Echo.

The 25-year-old is unlikely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Pep Guardiola this season despite the departure of Gabriel Jesus – and that could provide the Colombian with the opportunity to move on during this window.

Spending the vast majority of his time at the Etihad Stadium out on loan since his arrival in 2016, he potentially looks set for another move away from the Premier League club having spent last term in the Belgian top tier.

Scoring twice in 32 league appearances, he was a regular for KV Kortrijk but was unable to make that much of an impact in the final third, being unable to record a single assist during his temporary spell there.

That hasn’t deterred the Black Cats and league rivals Middlesbrough from taking an interest though, with the Colombian potentially a forward option for both considering the duo often adopt a back-three system with no advanced wingers.

Boro could potentially have the advantage in this race if they make a move for the 25-year-old, with the Northern Echo claiming Alex Neil’s side are yet to step up their interest.

If they did, they would face considerable competition from elsewhere for the City man’s signature according to the same outlet and the same could apply for Boro.

The Verdict:

It would be interesting to see whether the Black Cats do make a move for him because he could be a potentially cheap option, especially if they want to recruit him on loan.

They are certainly in need of at least one extra body in their forward department if they want to give themselves the best chance of being successful this season – and Moreno may be a much-needed figure with the Wearside outfit missing out on Nathan Broadhead.

Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms both look set to be in and amongst the goals regularly during the 2022/23 campaign – but they will also need others to step up and they will be hoping the Colombian can do so if he arrives at the Stadium of Light.

His scoring record isn’t the most promising but he hasn’t had the opportunity to prove his worth in England – and could provide something different to what the Black Cats’ existing forwards offer.

Boro, on the other hand, could potentially utilise him as a wing-back if they are desperate, though he would probably be utilised as a striker for the vast majority of his time at the Riverside.