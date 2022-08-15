Transfer update provided on Leeds United’s potential pursuit of Watford star

Premier League outfit Leeds United are yet to launch a bid for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr despite being heavily linked with a move for him, according to this morning’s Twitter update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Hornets have already shown that they are willing to cash in on a valuable asset this summer with Emmanuel Dennis joining Nottingham Forest in a deal believed to be worth around £20m.

Despite interest surrounding Sarr though, with Manchester United key figure Darren Fletcher heading to The Hawthorns to watch him in action against West Bromwich Albion last week, he is yet to seal a move away from Vicarage Road.

Liverpool were also linked with a move for the Senegal international earlier this year, though they have failed to make their move just yet, potentially allowing Jesse Marsch’s side to swoop in.

And they were reported to be closing in on a deal to lure the 24-year-old last Wednesday, potentially adding another option in the final third despite already investing in the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra this summer.

However, journalist Romano has revealed a bid is yet to be tabled by the Whites, with this potential deal not looking as though it will be concluded anytime soon.

According to the same journalist, they will only move for players now if they discover “top opportunities”, potentially hinting that their business for this window may be all but done.

The Verdict:

The 24-year-old has experience of playing in the top flight before and this is what may make him a better target to pursue as opposed to Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton-Diaz at this stage.

However, Football League World understands the Hornets are currently holding out for £25m and that’s no real surprise considering the fact he still has plenty of time left on his contract.

He could also be integral in guiding Rob Edwards’ side back to the top flight at the first time of asking following the departure of Dennis, so they should be looking to hold out for as much as they possibly can.

£25m may be slightly steep for the Whites at this stage, especially for a side that came close to relegation last season. They have made a decent start to the season, but not spending too much could be ideal for them in the long term as they potentially look to prepare for all scenarios.

He’s still a real asset to have in the top tier though, so you wouldn’t exactly blame the West Yorkshire outfit if they do submit a bid. The player may be open to this move too because it will give him the opportunity to ply his trade in the top flight once more.