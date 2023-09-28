Highlights Helder Costa remains uncertain about his future at Leeds United and is not training with the first-team.

Helder Costa remains a Leeds United player, although he isn’t training with the first-team as there remains uncertainty surrounding his future.

Who is Helder Costa?

The 29-year-old attacker came through the ranks at Benfica, and he is best known in the UK for his time with Wolves, which included helping the Black Country side to the Premier League.

A move to Leeds, initially on loan, was finalised in 2019, with the transfer made permanent a year later.

However, Costa couldn’t replicate the form he had shown at Molineux for the Whites, and he has been out of the picture in the past few years.

Helder Costa frozen out at Leeds

The Angola international spent the previous campaign with former boss Nuno Espirito Santo in Saudi Arabia at Al Ittihad, but the move wasn’t made permanent, so he returned to Elland Road for pre-season.

Since then, there has been plenty of talk that Costa would move on, but a transfer wasn’t sorted before the UK deadline earlier this month, which restricted where the player could go.

Nevertheless, it was suggested Costa could move back to Saudi Arabia or go to Qatar, but the deadlines in those countries have now passed as well.

Therefore, if the ex-Monaco wants to find a new club before January, he’s going to have to leave on a free transfer.

And, journalist Phil Hay hinted that could happen, after Farke gave an update on the player today.

“Farke said there's no change with Helder Costa. Wants to leave, so he is not involved with the first team. The player and club need to work out what happens next.”

When does Helder Costa’s contract expire with Leeds?

Costa has entered the final year of his deal at Elland Road, so there is a chance that a mutual termination is agreed, as it’s not as complicated as it could be if he had years left on his contract.

But, Costa may feel comfortable in waiting until January, when he will have more options on the table, and he could sign a pre-contract with clubs outside of England.

Do Leeds United need Helder Costa?

It’s pretty clear that Costa has no future at Leeds, and the reality is that Farke doesn’t need him as part of the squad moving forward, so a departure would suit all parties.

With Wilfried Gnonto, Jaidon Anthony, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James in the group, Farke has so much quality out wide, and it could actually be a problem for him to keep them all happy.

What next for Leeds?

This is a situation that will be resolved away from the pitch, but Farke’s only concern will be on maintaining the good form his side have shown over the past few weeks.

After a slow start, the Whites are unbeaten in six in the Championship, and the big players at Leeds are starting to find their form, so it will worry their promotion rivals.

Next up, Leeds make the long trip to Southampton for the early game on Saturday, and whilst Saints have lost four on the bounce, they will provide a stern test.