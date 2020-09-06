Transfer update provided on Bournemouth man as Championship opener looms

Bournemouth forward Joshua King is still likely to leave the club before the transfer deadline next month.

The Cherries have lost a few key players after their relegation from the Premier League, with Aaron Ramsdale joining Sheffield United and Nathan Ake signing for Manchester City in two big-money transfers.

And, more are expected to follow, with striker Callum Wilson having a medical with Newcastle ahead of a £20m switch.

That would leave Jason Tindall very short of options up top and they could be depleted further as Sun reporter Tom Barclay confirmed on Twitter this evening that King is expected to go as well.

The Norwegian international has been linked with a move to Everton and he recently stated he would love to return to Manchester United after they tried to re-sign King in the January window, although there’s no signs of the Red Devils coming back in for the 28-year-old.

Nothing is imminent on the transfer front with King though, as he is currently on international duty and expected to be involved as Norway take on Northern Ireland in Belfast tomorrow.

The verdict

In truth, this is no surprise to many Bournemouth fans as they will have known how difficult it will be to keep King in the Championship.

Plus, the fact he is out of contract next summer means they won’t be in a strong position when it comes to negotiations, as it’s the last time they will get a decent fee.

So, Bournemouth need to do all they can to get a decent sum and ensure they have replacements lined up.

