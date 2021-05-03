Transfer update provided involving EFL star who is attracting interest from West Ham

Blackburn Rovers are expected to try and cash in on star man Adam Armstrong this summer as they look to bring in some big funds.

Up to player as well. But club needs the money. https://t.co/bpwGFxqUz5 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 3, 2021

The forward has been outstanding this season, scoring 25 goals in 39 league games for Tony Mowbray’s men, but unfortunately for the Lancashire side, that hasn’t been enough to push the team into play-off contention.

Unsurprisingly, such form has caught the eye of clubs in the top-flight, with West Ham thought to be very keen on the 24-year-old.

And, according to reporter Alan Nixon, a sale is likely, as he responded to a question about Armstrong’s future from a fan by revealing that the Championship club ‘needs the money’, as they prepare for another year outside the top-flight.

Blackburn CEO Steve Waggott has previously stated that the club would consider offers in the region of £25-30m, although it’s worth noting that Newcastle United, Armstrong’s former club, have a significant sell-on clause from any sale.

The attacker continued his fine form over the weekend, as he scored in the 1-1 draw at Rotherham United.

The verdict

In truth, it’s not going to be a surprise to see Armstrong go in the summer because his form has been superb.

As well as that, the current situation means that most clubs in the Championship would have to consider serious offers for their player, and Blackburn are no different.

Of course, now it’s just about getting as big a fee as possible and then backing Mowbray, or whoever is in charge, with some funds to reshape the squad after a disappointing season.

