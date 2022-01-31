Transfer update provided as Sunderland ready to sanction two first-team departures

Lynden Gooch and Tom Flanagan could leave Sunderland before the 11pm deadline tonight.

The duo have been regulars for the Black Cats in League One this season, making 25 and 24 appearances in the current campaign respectively. However, with their deals expiring in the summer, there was always doubts about the long-term future of the pair.

And, there could be movement for the players, as Roker Report have revealed that a fellow third tier clubs have come in with offers for Flanagan and Gooch, which the Wearside outfit seem ready to accept.

Whilst they have been regulars, Sunderland have a big squad, particularly out wide where Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke have provided further competition for Gooch.

It’s a similar story defensively, with Danny Batth joining. Former boss Lee Johnson decided to leave Flanagan out of the last game, although it was a decision that didn’t pay off, as they were hammered 6-0 by Bolton, a result which ultimately cost the former Bristol City chief his job.

Even though a replacement for Johnson hasn’t been named, Sunderland are expected to be busy up to the deadline.

The verdict

The reality is that Sunderland’s squad is too big now and they need departures as the new boss won’t want to work with a massive group, particularly as they go for promotion when you like to have a settled XI.

Gooch and Flanagan have shown at times that they can be good options in League One but the reality is that they probably wouldn’t be in the best XI.

So, with their deals expiring, it makes sense to sanction their departures and it will be interesting to see what happens.

