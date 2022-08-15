Transfer update provided as Sheffield United face battle to keep hold of key man

Sheffield United are expecting to receive another from Club Brugge for midfielder Sander Berge, whilst there is Premier League interest in the Norwegian.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to the season for the Blades, scoring two goals in three games and impressing with his all-round game.

Therefore, the Yorkshire outfit always knew it would be tough to keep hold of the player, and they have turned down an offer of around £12.5m plus add-ons for Berge from the Belgian champions.

However, The Athletic have revealed that Brugge are preparing a fresh offer and they also confirmed that two top-flight sides in England are also weighing up a potential move.

The update goes on to add that the Blades are still in a position where they will have to consider a serious offer for Berge as they prepare for another year outside the Premier League and the financial implications that come with that.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are expected to push for promotion this season and are back in action against Sunderland on Wednesday night.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that there is interest in Berge because he is an excellent player and his quality has been clear to see for some time.

With that in mind, the Blades are right to hold out for a bigger fee and the reality is that the offer so far from Brugge was far below what they’d accept.

So, it’s now down to the Belgian outfit, and any other interested party, to stump up the cash needed to get the deal done before the deadline, with Heckingbottom sure to have replacements in mind.

