Transfer update involving West Brom, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers come to light

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has hinted to Sussex Live that the club could recall their loanees from various Football League clubs.

At present the likes of Matt Clarke and Jayson Molumby are on loan at West Bromwich Albion, whilst Abdallah Sima, Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke are at Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

However with Brighton’s injury crisis worsening by the week and the effects of the ongoing global pandemic being felt more and more by the Seagulls, there could well be a case for the Premier League side to recall the aforemtioned players.

Speaking about that possibility recently, Potter had this to say on the matter when he was asked about it:

“Without zooming into specifics, probably yes. You would have to think that way. That’s a way of maybe increasing your squad or covering yourself.

“At the moment, everything’s a bit hypothetical.

“The problem I guess we all have is most of our brain is still in pre-Covid time and probably a bit of us is thinking let’s just hope it gets back to normal, but there isn’t too much sign of that.”

Although it was a particularly vague answer from the Brighton boss, some of the EFL clubs will no doubt be wary of the possibility of their loanees being recalled to the AMEX Stadium.

Therefore there is now even more importance being placed on clubs having replacements lined up for said individuals.

The Verdict

This could potentially be a blow for West Brom in particular as the likes of Clarke and Molumby have really helped to add that extra bit of quality to their ranks.

However they will have been aware that there is a possibility that the duo could be recalled, so the club’s staff will have surely put things in place in order to prepare for any eventuality.

Clarke and Molumby have been good in spells but neither have been as consistent as many people would have envisaged.

Therefore it could well be the case that the Baggies wouldn’t be overly worried if they did leave the Hawthorns after all.