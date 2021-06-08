Transfer update involving Swansea City and Southampton emerges as club eyes striker

Swansea City are said to still have a chance of getting Southampton striker Michael Obafemi on loan this summer, according to a report by Hampshire Live.

The Swans came close to signing the 20-year-old on loan back in the winter of this year, with talks having been advanced over a six month deal prior to Obafemi sustaining a serious muscle injury which scuppered the move.

Now it appears that Steve Cooper and co still have a chance of finally getting their hands on the forward, who is seemingly set to fall down the pecking order at the South Coast, with the Saints said to be in the market for another striker this summer.

The Irish striker has been on Southampton’s books since joining their academy and has gone on to make 38 first team appearances, scoring five goals in the process for the Premier League side.

<br /> 21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were the club founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922

Capable of playing wide or through the middle, the player currently has one year remaining on his contract with the top flight club as his long term future remains uncertain.

The Verdict

This would be a positive step in the right direction for the Swans as they would be bringing in a player who has good experience of playing in the Premier League.

Obafemi will be keen to get more regular first team football under his belt and would surely be keen to move to the Liberty Stadium after previously agreeing to a loan move.

Cooper will undoubtedly be hoping that the 20-year-old can have the same sort of impact that Rhian Brewster had during his loan spell with the South Wales club.

Overall this is a pretty low risk move and the Swans would certainly be wise to give revisiting this transfer some serious consideration as they look to strengthen their existing squad ahead of another promotion push.