Transfer update involving Portsmouth, Lincoln and Swansea City emerges

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has insisted to The News that the club are yet to have made contact with Swansea City over the potential loan signing of their striker Liam Cullen.

Also a target for Lincoln City at present, Cullen is said to be one of a number of names that features on the Portsmouth manager’s list of January targets as he seeks to add more firepower to his existing squad.

Cullen has featured 13 times this season for the Swans but has so far failed to find the back of the net for the Sky Bet Championship side, with a loan move away from the club now seemingly on the horizon for the player.

Speaking recently about whether his side will be signing the frontman or not, Cowley provided the following update on Pompey’s progress:

“No, there’s not (been contact with Swansea) not over Cullen. No.

“He’s a player I know with good movement, energy and technical ability.

“He hasn’t scored as many goals as he should for his quality.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Portsmouth signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Gassan Ahadme? Newcastle Norwich Southampton Wolves

Cullen has made 37 senior appearances since breaking through from Swansea’s academy and boasts a record of four goals during that period of time.

Pompey are also said to be in the market for a new centre back this month as they seek to improve at both ends of the pitch.

The Verdict

It appears that Cowley is a very big fan of Cullen and the hope will be now that the club can beat Lincoln to the singing of the tacker in the weeks ahead.

The signing of the striker would be pretty low risk as it will be yet another loan and the Pompey boss will no doubt be confident that he can get the best out of the player.

It will give them yet another attacking option and in turn it could allow some of their unwanted squad members to move on to other clubs.

Cullen would surely relish the chance to start week in, week out and potentially get back in and amongst the goals at Fratton Park.