Transfer update involving Portsmouth and Millwall comes to light

Millwall are said to not possess a recall clause as part of the loan agreement which took Mahlon Romeo on loan to Portsmouth this season, as per a recent report by The News.

The right back has excelled since making the shock move to Fratton Park and his fine form has since led to plenty of speculation over what the future might hold for him moving forwards back at Millwall.

It was said at the time of the move that Romeo wanted a fresh start away from the Lions and was keen to move to a club where he would be a regular starter.

However after performing well at his temporary home, Gary Rowett has begun to suggest that the player could be recalled in the new year in order for the club to facilitate selling him on permanently.

Despite this suggestion from the Millwall boss, it has now been revealed that the terms of the agreement prevent the Championship side from bringing the player back to the Den before the end of the season, which means Romeo should be staying put.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Portsmouth’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What club was John Marquis signed from? Ipswich Town Coventry City Doncaster Rovers Millwall

The defender has made 18 appearances for the South Coast club across all competitions this term.

The Verdict

As far as Pompey fans are concerned, this news will be music to their ears as Romeo is a player that they have grown exceptionally fond of since he made the move to the South Coast.

The Millwall loanee has really proven himself in League One and would perhaps be open to a permanent move to Fratton Park if the opportunity arose in future.

He does however have multiple years remaining on his contract with the Lions, which means that he would command a decent fee if he were to be sold.

For this reason it appears likely that Millwall will bide their time this season before assessing the situation next summer.