Transfer update involving Millwall, Rangers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City comes to light

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told the South London Press that he is unsure over what the future holds for Zak Lovelace at the Den.

The Lions’ youth product has featured in the senior squad this season despite still being aged just 16 and is said to be of interest to numerous clubs at the time of writing.

Glasgow Rangers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City are said to be some of the main suitors for his signature, with the youngster having yet to have signed a professional contract with Millwall.

Now Rowett has provided an update on the future of the bright prospect, as he stated the following recently:

“I don’t know at the moment, I’m not sure. I’ll have to ask the club. It’s not something I get too involved in. What I will say is that he has been excellent in training.”

The Lions are sure to see Lovelace as a big part of their future and will now be looking to tie the striker to a new contract as soon as possible.

Lovelace has mainly featured in matchday squads due to Covid absences and injuries within the first team set up.

The Verdict

This is a key moment for Millwall as things should now become clearer over whether the striker wants to stay put or not after he recently turned 16.

The interest from so called bigger clubs is there for everyone to see and it will be tough to convince Lovelace to stay.

However if they can get some sort of compensation fee, everyone will be a winner from the deal if he does indeed move on.

It is now up to the player to decide where he feels his development will be best served moving forwards after already being integrated into the first team set up at Millwall.