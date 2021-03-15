Transfer update involving Middlesbrough and Bristol City’s Famara Diedhiou emerges

Middlesbrough are said to be keen on rejuvenating their interest in Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou, with TeamTalk reporting that Neil Warnock’s side are keen on bringing the player in on a free transfer in the summer.

The towering Senegalese frontman has been in patchy form for the Robins this term and has notched 10 goals in all competitions as his future continues to be a subject of widespread debate.

Boro are said to have held an interest in the target man since back in January, with Warnock having made an attempt to bring the player to the Riverside during that month in order to strengthen the club’s frontline.

It is understood that the veteran boss is gearing up for a summer overhaul of his current squad, with the likes of strikers Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher both being set to depart, leaving potential space to be filled by the addition of Diedhiou if the club manages to get their way this summer.

Having originally joined the Robins back in 2017, Diedhiou has been a player that divides opinion amongst the fanbase and currently has a contract at Ashton Gate until June of this year.

The Verdict

I think this would be another great coup by Warnock if Boro were able to bring in yet another proven Championship player on a free transfer this summer.

It’s an approach to recruitment that has worked well so far this term with the likes of Duncan Watmore having arrived for nothing and it could well bear fruit for them again going forwards.

Diedhiou would offer something different to what they already have at their disposal and I would like to think that the player himself will be attracted by the fact that the club have wanted him since the last window.

His future is far from decided and I think it will be intriguing to see if he deicides to stay put in England or move abroad as he is now well into his prime years as a professional.