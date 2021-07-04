Transfer update involving Huddersfield Town, Burnley and Leeds United emerges

Burnley are said to not currently be in the running to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien this summer, as per a recent post on Twitter by football journalist Alan Nixon.

The Clarets were previously linked with a move for the Terriers player, with the 22-year-old’s strong performances for the Sky Bet Championship side last season getting admiring glances.

Now it appears that Leeds United have also entered the race for the central midfield player, with Marcelo Bielsa seemingly keen to strengthen his side as they look to improve further next term after a strong first campaign back in the Premier League.

However it now appears that Burnley are not currently interested in O’Brien, with Nixon stating the following:

The Colchester born player has been on Huddersfield’s books since he was a boy and has since progressed through their academy system to the first team.

With one year remaining on his current contract with the Yorkshire side, there is a growing feeling that he could well be sold on this summer if the right offer is forthcoming.

The Verdict

Just because Burnley aren’t interested at present, it doesn’t mean that they won’t revisit it at a later date.

O’Brien is sure to be a player in demand and it feels like he is destined to be lining up in the Premier League next term.

He would certainly suit Bielsa’s style of play at Leeds and I think Huddersfield are almost resigned to losing him for a good fee over the next few months.

They will be keen to get an amount that they feel he is worth as they have put a lot of work into developing his all round game over the years, and I do feel that the top flight clubs that are interested will have to work hard to get a deal over the line that suits all parties.