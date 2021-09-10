Transfer update involving Huddersfield Town and Leeds United emerges

Leeds United are said to still be keen on a January move for Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

O’Brien was a target for the Premier League side for much of the summer, with it being confirmed that they tabled four bids for the player in total before eventually giving up their attempts during the window.

However a Leeds United source has told the same publication that the 22-year-old remains a target for Marcelo Bielsa as they explore the possibility of potentially resurrecting a move for the player in the January transfer window.

The Whites are also said to be looking to maintain talks with the player’s agent for the foreseeable future and have been boosted by the news that O’Brien is very keen on moving to Elland Road.

Aside from spending some time out on loan with Bradford City, O’Brien has spent the entirety of his career with Huddersfield and has now entered the final 12 months of his current contract with the club.

The Terriers do however have the option to extend the midfielder’s contract by a further year, should they choose to do so.

The Verdict

It will come as no surprise to hear that O’Brien is still keen on a move away from Huddersfield, as the lure of being able to play under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds is sure to be appealing to most players.

He has now entered the final year of his contract and appears set on trying his hand at a new challenge.

From a Huddersfield point of view, they just want to get a deal done that is right for the club and if that means they have to wait till January, so be it.

Given that he could walk away for free next summer, it would be fair to assume that he is likely to be sold in the winter window.