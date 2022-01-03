Transfer update involving Fulham and Watford emerges

Watford are said to be considering the prospect of recalling Domingos Quina from Fulham this month, as per a recent post on Twitter by Watford Observer reporter Ryan Gray.

The attacking midfielder originally moved to West London on a season long loan in a bid to improve his chances of getting regualr first team football away from Vicarage Road.

However fast forward to now and the 22-year-old has only appeared three times for the Whites across all competitions, thus leaving the Hornets understandably concerned.

Now Gray has offered n update on then situation involving Quina, as he took to social media recently to state the following:

Understand #WatfordFC are looking for new loan options for Domingos Quina – he's played just three times on loan at #Fulham so far this season and hasn't been included in a matchday squad since October, player and club understandably want him to be somewhere where he will play — Ryan Gray (@ObserverRyan) January 2, 2022

It now appears likely that the midfielder could be recalled by his parent club in order for him to be loaned to another side that can offer him the type of game time that he craves.

Quina has found opportunities hard to come by at Watford since joining the club from West Ham back in August 2018, and has only featured 37 times for their first team since.

His contract with the Hornets expires at the end of the current season, with Fulham having ordinally been given the option to buy the player outright as part of the loan deal.

The Verdict

It is clear that Fulham boss Marco Silva isn’t really a fan of the player at all, which is strange considering his existing links with Watford.

Quite simply this loan hasn’t worked out for any of the parties involved and it now seems that Quina is destined t0o return to Vicarage Road this month.

Where he will end up next is anyone’s guess as he is still a player that is sure to attract plenty of interest from elsewhere as he seeks to get some much needed game time.

Fulham certainly won’t lose any sleep if he is recalled in the near future.