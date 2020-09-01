Transfer update involving Callum Wilson emerges as Newcastle fight Aston Villa for deal

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both in talks to sign Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, it was revealed this morning by Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

However, it is now emerging that Newcastle have the upper hand in the pursuit to sign the 28-year-old forward this summer, as per Football Insider, with the outlet suggesting that Steve Bruce’s side are in ‘pole position’ to sign the player.

The advantage that Newcastle seemingly have here is that they are potentially open to including Matt Ritchie in a potential swap deal, which would see the Scotland international return to the Vitality Stadium.

Ritchie is also ‘keen’ on a move back to Bournemouth for personal reasons, which could ultimately give this deal a considerably better chance of materialising.

Wilson is likely to be the next in a number of players leaving the Cherries this summer following their relegation to the Championship, with Nathan Ake already departing and several clubs eyeing up other Bournemouth stars including David Brooks and Josh King.

Wilson enjoyed a steady campaign last season for the south coast club, as he scored nine goals and provided one assist in 39 appearances for the side.

Meanwhile, Villa are hot on the heels of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins so this could further put Newcastle in the lead to seal a deal for Wilson as the new season looms ever closer.

The verdict

The more updates I hear here, the more I feel a move to Newcastle is perfect for Wilson.

Steve Bruce’s side are in need of a proven Premier League goalscorer and in Wilson they will get that, whilst Jason Tindall’s Bournemouth would be receiving a top quality player for the second tier in Ritchie.

Ritchie knows Bournemouth inside out, so any embedding process at Cherries would be relatively minimal.

It just seems like the ideal swap deal for both parties.