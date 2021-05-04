Transfer update involving AFC Bournemouth and Atletico Madrid revealed

Bournemouth’s Atletico Madrid loanee Rodrigo Riquelme has admitted to the Daily Echo that he doesn’t know where his long term future lies as his loan spell with the Cherries approaches it’s end.

The 21-year-old previously trained with Reading before signing on loan with the South Coast club at the beginning of October has since gone onto make 18 appearances for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

Crucially, the Championship promotion chasers have the option available to make the deal permanent this summer if they wish too after negotiating the clause with Atletico when the deal was struck.

Asked about his future, Riquelme offered a vague response which suggested he wasn’t aware of where he would be playing his football next season:

“I don’t know yet but we have to see.

“We have to choose the best option for me and we have to decide on all the options.

“I think the most important thing is me, is my performance, my job and how I feel where I am.

“My family and me are very close. We are a very close family and all these kind of things we speak about and we always choose the best option for me.”

The youngster has been with the Spanish capital club since he started his career as a youth in their academy system and has made two first team appearances for the La Liga club to date.

The Verdict

Riquelme has been used sparingly by the Cherries this term and as a result I think it would be very surprising if they did take up the option to make the deal permanent.

He has only started four times and surely that is an indication that he isn’t ready to stay in English football long term.

At the age of 21 he simply has to be playing more regularly to improve in various areas of his game, otherwise his career could grind to a halt before it’s really begun.

In short, I think it’s very unlikely that we will see the young Spaniard on the South Coast past the end of the season.