Transfer update given on Manchester United links with EFL ace

There have been no bids submitted for AFC Bournemouth striker Josh King up to this point in the transfer window, according to a report from The Sun.

The Cherries got their Championship return off to a winning start last weekend with an entertaining win over Blackburn Rovers whilst their EFL Cup exploits were also one for the neutrals in the week with a 11-10 win on penalties over Crystal Palace.

King, though, has not been seen that much so far with speculation continuing to rage over his future with The Athletic reporting that he wants a move back to Manchester United in this window and that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to make that happen as well.

However, despite the apparent want from both parties to get it done, The Sun reckons that not a single offer has come in for him this window from United or any other side and so, for now, he remains a Bournemouth player.

The Verdict

Of course, there is still plenty of time in the window for this situation to change but it does seem as though King could well end up staying at Bournemouth with nothing moving at this stage.

United fans have been frustrated with the lack of progress they have made this summer with signings and this news might not exactly boost how they’re feeling so let’s see how the final few weeks of this market play out.