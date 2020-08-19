Transfer update emerges surrounding Tiago Silva at Nottingham Forest

Olympiacos are interested in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Tiago Silva, according to Sport24.

Olympiacos are owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, and the two clubs have conducted transfer business in the past due to the obvious links.

The likes of Hillal Soudani and Andreas Bouchalakis has both left Forest for the Greek side in recent seasons, and left-back Yuri Ribeiro has this week been linked with a move away too.

Whilst speculation linking Ribeiro with a move to Olympiacos has been squashed, Sport24 claim that the Greek side are set to switch their attention to Tiago Silva.

Silva arrived at the City Ground from Feirense in the summer, becoming a regular figure in Sabri Lamouchi’s side and playing ahead of club-record signing Joao Carvalho.

The 27-year-old scored four goals and produced as many assists in 47 appearances for Forest in 2019/20, and still has another two years left on his deal on Trentside.

The Verdict

Silva’s performances have been positive for Forest thus far, and I think it would be a blow if he were to depart this summer.

He’s a creative player who has also coped well with the physical demands of the Championship, and his strength and physicality has seen him start over Carvalho on numerous times.

I don’t think Forest fans would be too sad to see him leave if he did, though, as most are big fans of Joao Carvalho, and Silva has been guilty of lacking end product on more than one occasion this term.