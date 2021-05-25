Transfer update emerges regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of 25-year-old defender

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to bolster their centre-back options this summer – but Will Boyle won’t be one of the names arriving at Hillsborough.

The Owls watched Boyle multiple times whilst playing for League Two champions Cheltenham Town last season, according to YorkshireLive, where he scored six times last season in 29 outings before his campaign was cut short due to injury.

Wednesday were one of a number of clubs linked to Boyle earlier this month by Football Insider, who claimed that the likes of Preston North End and Charlton Athletic were also looking at bringing him in.

But it looks like Darren Moore and his team have made their minds up on the Yorkshire-born defender as they will not be pursuing a deal to bring him to Wednesday, per YorkshireLive.

The report states that the club are more likely to use free agency and the loan market to bring in new players for the League One rebuild, and with Boyle contracted at the Robins for another season his services would require a fee.

What club do these 21 former Sheffield Wednesday players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Jose Semedo Vitoria Guimaraes Vitoria Setubal Farense Nacional

Wednesday already have Chey Dunkley and Julian Borner as centre-backs under contract for next season but there’s clearly the need to add more to that position, but they won’t be spending any transfer fees on players coming into the fold.

The Verdict

This could open up Boyle to move to one of a number of suitors if clubs are still pursuing him.

He’s at an age where he can still improve and he’s clearly an aerial threat due to his six League Two goals last season, so you can see why multiple outfits are tracking him.

Wednesday fans may be disappointed to learn that they’ll only be shopping in loans and freebies this summer, but even though they’ve trimmed the wage bill a lot by releasing big earners, it was to be expected that big money wouldn’t be spent.

Income will be down this season from television money and other sources so Dejphon Chansiri will be plugging holes instead of splashing the cash, but there’s still good players to be picked up on in free agency.