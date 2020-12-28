Transfer update emerges regarding Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall

Nottingham Forest will sell Joe Worrall for the “right price” in January, according to Alan Nixon.

Worrall has been a key player for Forest over the past couple of season, after returning from an impressive loan spell in Scotland with Rangers.

The defender was an ever-present in the Championship under Sabri Lamouchi last term, and since recovering from a broken foot, he’s started the last seven games under Chris Hughton.

In a summer which saw Matty Cash join Aston Villa for £16million, Forest managed to keep hold of Worrall amid interest from another Premier League side in Burnley.

But Burnley are said to still be keen on signing the 23-year-old, and according to Nixon, Forest will let him go for the “right price” next month.

The Sun reported on Sunday that Forest are reviewing Anthony Knockaert’s situation at the City Ground and are deciding whether or not to extend his loan, which runs out next month.

They claimed that Worrall, as well as Joe Lolley, could be sold to raise funds, with the former under contract until 2024.

The Verdict

To be fair, every player has a price, but Forest should not be thinking about selling Worrall anytime soon.

He has had such a massive influence both on and off the pitch in the last couple of years, and he gives his all every time he puts on a shirt.

Of course, there’s much more to just loving a club, but his performances have seen Forest improve defensively since his return to the side.