Transfer update emerges regarding Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne and League One club

Oxford United are now in the driving seat in pursuing a permanent move for Marcus Browne according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has not played for Middlesbrough since last January due to injury and could return to the Kassam Stadium in hoping to kickstart his career.

Browne has enjoyed two previous loan spells with the U’s and looks set to reunite with Karl Robinson in the coming days.

Charlton Athletic had been heavily linked with the player earlier this week, but it became apparent yesterday that the club had decided against going through with the deal according to the South London Press.

Oxford represent a far more realistic promotion push in the third tier and will believe that with some shrewd additions in the coming days that they could be playing in the Championship next season.

Robinson knows Browne’s game inside out and provides a strong platform for the 24-year-old to get up to speed following a major anterior cruciate ligament injury first and foremost, before making up for lost time in his career.

There are plenty of survivors from Oxford’s League One play-off final loss in 2019/20, when Browne was last at the club, and therefore this feels like a move that can really benefit both parties.

The big 2022 Middlesbrough quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Who did the club sign Joe Lumley from? Wigan Athletic Bolton Wanderers Queens Park Rangers Sunderland

The Verdict

Oxford is a better fit than Charlton.

Johnnie Jackson has been very stubborn in his deployment of a 3-5-2 formation since taking the reins in late October, and it is difficult to see where Browne naturally slots into that.

At Oxford, he would join a club who respect his skillset, know what he is capable of and will be committed to getting the best out of him in the coming months.

The league table speaks for itself as well, in their current guise, the U’s are a much better side than the Addicks and can offer Browne hope that he could be back playing in the second tier next season.

This is a very sensible next step for Browne at this stage of his career, particularly after recovering from such a significant and long term injury.