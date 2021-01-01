Transfer update emerges regarding Manchester United and Max Aarons

Manchester United are interested in signing Norwich City defender Max Aarons, according to ESPN.

Aarons burst on the scene during the Canaries’ promotion-winning campaign two years ago, and has been the linked with the likes of Tottenham in recent months, despite Jose Mourinho bringing in Matt Doherty from Wolves.

The right-back doesn’t turn 21 until the beginning of next month, but has already racked up more than 100 appearances in senior football – with 36 of those coming in the Premier League last term.

Aarons was heavily linked away from Carrow Road following Norwich’s relegation to the Championship, although he remained at the club, and has continued to feature heavily for Daniel Farke’s side, who currently sit top of the second-tier standings.

And ESPN believe that the Red Devils are keen on the youngster, although they might have to wait until the summer – with the fee a potential problem, whilst Norwich don’t want to sell any of their best players with the club on course to earn promotion back to the topflight.

The Verdict

I’m quite surprised that Manchester United are so keen on signing Aarons.

They’ve already got one of the most talented young English right-back’s in their ranks in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and although Aarons would provide stiff competition for the former Crystal Palace man, he wouldn’t come cheap.

A move to Old Trafford might be too good of an opportunity for Aarons to turn down, but signing for United would certainly decrease his game-time and could hinder his chances of a future England call-up.