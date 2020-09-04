Transfer update emerges regarding Karlan Grant and West Brom

West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the signing of Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant, according to Football Insider.

Slaven Bilic will undoubtedly be looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the start of the Premier League season, as his side prepare to take on Leicester City in under a fortnight.

Bilic will be keen to add more firepower to his attacking options to provide competition for the likes of Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu, with Grant being heavily linked with a move to the Hawthorns.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

Huddersfield have already rejected two bids from Albion for last season’s top goalscorer, with the Terriers said to be valuing him at a price of around £16million.

Now, it is claimed by Football Insider that have West Brom are edging closer to completing the signing of Grant, having made a breakthrough in talks with the forward.

Grant scored 19 goals in the Championship last season, and also managed to score four goals in the second half of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign following his move from Charlton Athletic.

The Verdict

This would be an astute signing for West Brom, in my view.

Fans may want someone who is slightly more proven, but Grant is undoubtedly an exciting talent who has plenty of years ahead of him to grow and develop as a player.

He didn’t look out of place for Huddersfield in the Premier League before, and in Slaven Bilic’s system, he could thrive and score some important goals for the Baggies.