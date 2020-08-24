Transfer update emerges regarding Adam Nagy and Bristol City

Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy is expected to stay at Ashton Gate this summer and fight for his place in the team, according to Bristol Live.

Nagy arrived at Ashton Gate on a three-year deal from Bologna last summer, but endured a tough first season at the Championship club.

The Hungary international made only 16 starts in the Championship last season and made seven substitute appearances, and was a bit-part player under Lee Johnson at times.

Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Bristol City players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Cauley Woodrow playing now? Wycombe Brentford Luton Barnsley

Nagy made only one start for City following Johnson’s dismissal, with Dean Holden guiding the Robins to a 12th-placed finish before being appointed as their new head coach on a permanent basis.

According to Bristol Live, though, Nagy is set to stay at Bristol City and fight for his place at Ashton Gate, as Holden prepares for his first season in charge of the Robins.

Bristol Live have also claimed that Nagy has returned to training as one of City’s fittest players, as the midfielder looks to make a real contribution for the Robins next term.

The Verdict

It was an up and down season for Nagy at Bristol City last term, but it’s good to see that he wants to stay and persevere.

He’s only 25 and has also made a handful of appearances for Hungary, so he is clearly a player who possesses real talent and pedigree.

With a full pre-season under his belt, there is no reason to suggest why he can’t be a key player under Holden – a manager who will bring new ideas to the table.