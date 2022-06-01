Transfer update emerges regarding 24-year-old Sheffield United star

Sheffield United are yet to receive any enquiries regarding Sander Berge, as per YorkshireLive.

Their report states that whilst there are several clubs that have been watching the Norwegian midfielder in recent months, none of them are yet to make their interest known to the Blades.

YorkshireLive also report that Berge’s £35 million pounds release clause remains active this summer.

The clause became active following Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League in 2020/21, but as yet, nobody has stumped up the cash.

It is widely expected that there will be further transfer interest in Sander Berge this transfer window, just as there was last summer following the Blades’ relegation.

In 2021’s summer window, the likes of Arsenal and Napoli were linked with a move for the 24-year-old, but only time will tell whether or not they will come back in for him this time around.

Berge played a key role for the Blades this past season, playing 34 times for the club as they reached the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

The midfielder contributed in attack, too, scoring six goals and registering four assists in those matches.

Sander Berge is bound to attract transfer interest once again this summer.

There were plenty eyeing a move for the Norwegian following Sheffield United’s relegation and his performances in the Championship certainly will not have put anyone off.

Nobody is likely to meet the relegation clause in his contract, though.

£35 million pounds for a Championship player is an amount that is not often met, so it is likely that if the Blades were to sell, it would be for much lower than this amount.

As such, Sheffield United are in a strong position if they want to keep hold of Berge for next season.